Prayers to St Anthony and magic metal detector credited for helping find Charlene McKenna’s lost wedding ring on beach 

Irish actress Charlene McKenna emotionally credited prayers to St Anthony and a magic metal detector after her lost wedding ring was found in west Cork.

Charlene (37) - the star of 'Pure Mule', 'Breakfast on Pluto', 'Raw', 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Ripper Street' - was distraught after accidentally losing her wedding ring on a Skibbereen beach while filming scenes for a film based on the book 'Holding' by Graham Norton.

The Monaghan star appealed for public help in locating the ring via social media - and admitted she was "weeping with joy" after the ring was successfully located.

She posted an emotional 'thank you' to everyone who helped locate the ring - including a local volunteer with a metal detector.

"We found it! Thank you Mick and your magic metal detector and St Anthony," she posted.

"(I am) weeping with joy and (I) might need a stiff drink," she joked.

Charlene said she was overwhelmed with messages of support from people and offers of help from people in west Cork.

The Glaslough native only got married last January to her longtime partner, American actor Adam Rothenburg.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and are both now based in New York. Her wedding ring is a simple gold band.

Distraught at losing the ring at one of the film locations by Tralispean Strand outside Skibbereen, Charlene posted a desperate appeal for public help on Instagram.

“Lovely people of West Cork I lost my wedding ring filming on Tralispean Beach in Skibbereen yesterday. I am absolutely gutted. If anyone sees a little plain gold wedding band please contact me here? Our things were back near the wall so we do not think the tide could take it."

The star admitted the power of prayer and a magic metal detector helped ensure the crisis had a happy ending. Charlene has both won Irish Film and Television and Monte Carlo Television awards for her roles.

