'Prayers have been answered' - Irishman missing for over a week in Thailand found
An Irishman who had been missing in Thailand for over a week has been found, his relieved brother has confirmed.
A search was launched for Anthony O'Sullivan (54) after he disappeared in Bangkok.
The Corkman's brother martin Patrick has been in Thailand helping to co-ordinate the search and yesterday he shared the good news that his brother has been found.
He said: "Found Anthony.
"He is in hospital and I will know more when we can see him."
Friends and family members expressed their relief at the news.
One person said: "Thank God Anthony was found, hope he recovers soon."
Another simply said: "Prayers have been answered."
A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "We are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance."
Online Editors