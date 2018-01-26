News Irish News

'Prayers have been answered' - Irishman missing for over a week in Thailand found

Anthony O'Sullivan

An Irishman who had been missing in Thailand for over a week has been found, his relieved brother has confirmed.

A search was launched for Anthony O'Sullivan (54) after he disappeared in Bangkok.

The Corkman's brother martin Patrick has been in Thailand helping to co-ordinate the search and yesterday he shared the good news that his brother has been found.

He said: "Found Anthony.

"He is in hospital and I will know more when we can see him."

Friends and family members expressed their relief at the news.

One person said: "Thank God Anthony was found, hope he recovers soon."

Another simply said: "Prayers have been answered."

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "We are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance."

