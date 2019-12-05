THOUSANDS of people having take to the streets of Dublin and Cork today to protest against the housing crisis.

THOUSANDS of people having take to the streets of Dublin and Cork today to protest against the housing crisis.

'Power to the people' - thousands protest against homelessness in Dublin and Cork

The capital was brought to a standstill as members of the public urged the Government to take action to tackle homelessness to highlight the growing problem.

The group met at the Garden of Remembrance at 12pm and began marching down O'Connell Street towards Leinster House.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith was among those who took part.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In