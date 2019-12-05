'Power to the people' - thousands protest against homelessness in Dublin and Cork
THOUSANDS of people having take to the streets of Dublin and Cork today to protest against the housing crisis.
The capital was brought to a standstill as members of the public urged the Government to take action to tackle homelessness to highlight the growing problem.
The group met at the Garden of Remembrance at 12pm and began marching down O'Connell Street towards Leinster House.
People Before Profit TD Brid Smith was among those who took part.
She said on Twitter: "Fantastic March Best since Water Charges Power to the People."
Motorists have been warned that there were heavy delays.
AA Roadwatch said in a statement: "Traffic is quite heavy around city centre following a demonstration.
"The demonstration was on Molesworth St and Merrion Square. Traffic is very slow around Merrion Square as well as both ways on Fitzwilliam St as a result.
"Then, traffic is heavy approaching St Stephen’s Green from Patrick St through to Kevin St and onto Cuffe St. Leeson St is also slow on approach from before the canal.
"Traffic is busy along the Grand Canal itself eastbound from before Harold’s Cross to Ranelagh with westbound delays to here from Baggot St.
"The North Quays are heavy from Ellis Quay right through to Bachelors Walk.
"There are outbound delays on the Navan Rd from Cabra Cross to the Baggot Rd."
More to follow...
Online Editors