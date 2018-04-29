Power outage to have 'severe consequences for air traffic' at Schiphol Airport

Authorities closed off roads to Schiphol and stopped train traffic to the airport around 0300 GMT to "ensure the safety of travellers", the airport said, as check-in procedures had become impossible and the airport's main halls overflowed with waiting passengers.

Roads to the airport were reopend around 0430 GMT, as power was restored, but the disruption of services would have "severe consequences for air traffic during the day", airport spokesman Jacco Bartels said.

This would also affect flights to Amsterdam at other airports, as Schiphol would only be able to handle ten arriving planes per hour on Sunday morning as priority was given to the large number of flights waiting to leave the airport, Bartels said.