Postcode lottery for nursing home funding under Fair Deal scheme sees €15,000 more paid per resident in Dublin

A postcode lottery in the amount nursing homes are paid for residents in the Fair Deal scheme has threatened the viability of facilities, a new report warned today.

Nursing homes in Dublin - the county with the highest payments - receive on average one-third more per resident weekly under the State subsidised scheme than in other counties.

This amounts to a difference of up to €15,000 per resident per annum when compared with Clare and Donegal.

These counties have the lowest Fair Deal payment per resident.

Unsurprisingly in that context, the North West of Ireland has the highest population of over-65s per nursing home bed and Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow have the lowest.

The report by Head of Advisory at BDO Ireland, Brian McEnery, for Nursing Homes Ireland, said an investment of €500m alone is needed to address unmet challenges, if there isn’t to be a significant loss of beds.

It said the Irish nursing homes sector is facing major challenges in the years ahead, with the viability of many homes becoming increasingly threatened and closures inevitable.

Read More

Increased operating costs together with heavy capital investments to meet Hiqa standards, significant regional inequalities in bed supply and other regulatory requirements are among a raft of issues identified in the 2019/2020 survey into private and voluntary nursing homes.

The survey puts a spotlight on the positives, not least huge progress made in expanding the sector over the past two decades to meet growing requirement for specialised nursing home care for the expanding older population, with in excess of 26,000 beds now provided.

This is up by 17.4pc since 2014 when the report was last conducted and a 75pc increase since the first report in 2003.

However, it also highlighted significant issues right across the board for the sector. In particular, fees payable under the Fair Deal increased by on average just 13.3pc since 2014 but staff costs surged by 23.5pc in the same period, a gap that is not sustainable, said Tadhg Daly chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland

The report said that in a number of locations around Ireland, it is not economically viable to develop new nursing homes on the Fair Deal rates granted to new facilities.

It states there have also been a number of nursing home closures, with the registered provider advising that the financial model underpinning a small nursing home was difficult to sustain, particularly in the context of increasing operating costs and also where extensive investment may be required to ensure regulatory compliance into the future.

Mr McEnery said that compliance will be a particular challenge for public nursing homes, in particular. “Hiqa standards requires at least 80pc of supply to be single en-suite rooms from next January.

“Our survey indicates that 77per cent of accommodation in the private voluntary sector are single rooms and, therefore, it largely appears that the private and voluntary sector will meet the physical environment requirements set by Hiqa.

“It is, however, thought that the challenge will prove much greater for the public sector as the stock of long-term care facilities is older and has seen less investment that the private and voluntary sector in recent times. The experience of Covid-19 will expedite the requirement to reduce multiple occupancy accommodation and increase the necessity for bedrooms to be en-suite,” he said.

The closure of nursing homes that offer a smaller, homely setting is concerning, the report states. If it continues, this could impact on the choice of setting available to older people and their families in the future, and particularly so in non-urban locations.

The cost of developing a nursing home bed has a range of between €150,000 and €200,000 and this level of investment significantly reduces the potential for traditional ownership structures to prevail into the future. For this very reason, large specialist operators with significant capital capabilities are growing their market share in comparison to the owner-operator and voluntary cohorts.

BDO sees this trend continuing, as well as an ongoing reduction of nursing home beds in homes with less than 40 beds. Overall nursing homes are getting bigger, the investment required to develop them is larger and the smaller older homes are falling out of the sector. This is why there has been a 75pc increase in bed supply with only an 11pc increase in the number of nursing homes, the report adds.

“A health and social emergency of gross magnitude will present if reform of the funding of nursing home care is not addressed as a priority,” said Mr Daly.