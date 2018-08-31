A rural town in Co Sligo has pulled out all the stops in a campaign to prevent their post office from closing.

'Post office not ghost office’ - rural post office takes campaign to next level

An Post confirmed earlier this week that 159 rural post offices are set to close, and the post office in Gurteen is one of them.

The ‘Save Gurteen Post Office’ campaign was set up by local residents that were frustrated with the news.

Campaigners have now created a dedicated post van with their message spread across it to raise further awareness in the town.

The van was created to raise awareness of the Sligo community's campaign.

The van features slogans such as ‘post office... not ghost office’ and ‘don’t let their threat become a reality’.

“The main goal was to raise awareness and help publicise what An Post are trying to do to our post office,” a member of the group told Independent.ie.

“The idea was thought up by our committee and a local sign writer made the graphics.”

Earlier this week, local business owner Fiona Tansey told Independent.ie that she had spoken to elderly people in the town that were reduced to tears by the news of the closure.

“I’ve had a woman come into the shop in tears begging us to do whatever we can,” Ms Tansey said.

“This has even been their social outlet. They get dressed up on a Friday and they come in for a cup of tea and they meet people. Apart from the economic impact, the social impact will be huge.”

The closures come after a deal was hammered out between the semi-state company and the Irish Postmasters’ Union after years of arguing.

Postmasters who lose their jobs will receive a retirement package worth an average of €50,000.

Post offices in locations where postmasters are opting to retire will close and the services will be consolidated with neighbouring offices ensuring their continued viability.

Online Editors