The results of a post mortem following the discovery of a woman's body in Donegal will determine the direction of any garda investigation.

Post mortem results of body of woman (50s) found outside house in Donegal awaited

The body of the woman, aged in her 50s, was found outside a house at Cruckakeehan near Annagry on Thursday afternoon.

She was discovered at around 3pm and her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

It is understood that the woman had been living in the dwelling for about a year.

Gardai have examined the scene of the discovery and are not treating the incident as suspicious at this time.

However, a spokesperson said that "the results of the post-mortem are awaited to determine the course of any garda investigation".

