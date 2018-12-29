Post mortem results of body of woman (50s) found outside house in Donegal awaited
The results of a post mortem following the discovery of a woman's body in Donegal will determine the direction of any garda investigation.
The body of the woman, aged in her 50s, was found outside a house at Cruckakeehan near Annagry on Thursday afternoon.
She was discovered at around 3pm and her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
It is understood that the woman had been living in the dwelling for about a year.
Gardai have examined the scene of the discovery and are not treating the incident as suspicious at this time.
However, a spokesperson said that "the results of the post-mortem are awaited to determine the course of any garda investigation".
Online Editors