Port Tunnel partially closed after road crash, while Heuston Station rail services delayed by up to 80 minutes

THERE is chaos for commuters this morning as the Port Tunnel is partially closed after a collision, while train services are delayed by up to 80 minutes.

There was a crash on the southbound section of the Dublin Port tunnel before 10am.

A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a collision at the Port Tunnel. The southbound bore of the tunnel remains closed.

"There are no further details available at this time."

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Aircoach has advised people to allow themselves extra travel time as the closure "will cause knock on delays throughout the city."

Meanwhile, there services arriving at and leaving Heuston Station have been disrupted by "mechanical issues between Sallins and Newbridge."

AA Roadwatch have said that all services leaving Heuston are delayed by 80 minutes, while all arriving have been held up by 30 minutes.

