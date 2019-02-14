Popular pensioner (73) dies after being struck by Luas

A woman killed in a collision with a Luas tram this morning has been named as Patricia Quinn (73).

The tragic incident happened at around 10am this morning on Cookstown Way, between the Cookstown and Tallaght Hospital Luas stops.

Her body was removed this morning and examinations have been carried out at the scene by gardaí.

The scene and a portion of the road on Cookstown Way remained sealed-off for much of the afternoon but were reopened shortly before 4pm.

Throughout the day gardaí carried out detailed inspections of the site while the Luas tram also remained at the scene.

Ms Quinn was from the Tallaght area and is well-known in her local community. Locals have expressed their shock as news of the tragedy began to spread today, describing her as highly involved in the local community.

Gardai and LUAS staff at the scene on Cookstown Way, near Tallaght where a woman was killed in a collision with a LUAS tram.Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardaí based in Tallaght are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

