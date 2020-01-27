Popular Limerick journalist Martin Byrnes has died

One of Limerick’s best known and loved journalists, Martin Byrnes, has died.

Martin Byrnes edited the old Limerick Echo and later was deputy editor of the Limerick Leader. He was also a well known contributor to RTÉ radio and a versatile writer of stories, columns and comic skits.

A native of Newcastlewest, he spent four decades in Limerick journalism. In his latter years he had been West Limerick/North Kerry correspondent of the Limerick Leader.

After the Limerick-city based Limerick Echo closed in late 1985 he moved to the larger Limerick Leader and continued covering many events across the region. He worked with various colleagues, including that paper’s editor, Alan English, who has been appointed editor of the Sunday Independent.

He gave great encouragement always to younger colleagues and was known for his wit, generosity and good humour. Poor health forced him to retire from news reporting in 2009 but he continued to write features and columns.

He will be buried after 11.30am mass in his native Newcastlewest on Wednesday.

