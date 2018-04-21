News Irish News

Popular Dublin meeting-spot covered in litter after hundreds gather to enjoy sunshine

Rubbish strewn along the canal in Portobello after crowds gathered to enjoy Friday's sunshine. Credit: DJ Deece / Niall D'Arcy
Sasha Brady

A popular outdoor gathering spot was left in dire conditions after the warm weather on Friday.

One Dublin-based DJ captured photos of rubbish left along the canal at Portobello last night.

Images captured by Niall D'Arcy show bins overflowing with rubbish and items scattered along the pathway.

Bottles, cans, food wrappers, cardboard boxes, napkins and food waste were the remnants of Friday's soaring temperatures as hundreds gathered along the canal to soak up the sunshine.

Temperatures on Friday reached 18C degrees and many took advantage of the warmer-than-average April weather to eat and drink outdoors.

Local Green Party councillor, Claire Byrne, said more needs to be done to encourage people to clean up after themselves,

"It's great to see people out and about, finally, it's been a long and cold winter but leaving behind rubblish isn't right.

"The small number of bins along the canal aren't sufficient to deal with the excess rubbish that accumulate when people are outdoors enjoying the good weather.

"I just returned from a two-hour clean-up around the city, focusing on the Grand Canal, Royal Canal and the Dodder. That stretch is really clean now but we shouldn't have to rely on volunteers to keep our city clean.

"There's an issue with people not cleaning up after themselves. My mind boggles, I can't understand why they don't just do it. But, you do need to make it easy for people.

"The council should be putting out additional bins during sunny periods to cope. We need to provide more infrastructure and we need stronger awareness campaigns.

"It's something I'll be bringing up at the Environment Strategic Policy Committee next Thursday."

