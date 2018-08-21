'Pope should urge Irish church to be more open and honest' - Joe Duffy

JOE Duffy hopes Pope Francis will tell the Church to be more open and understanding during his upcoming visit to Ireland.

JOE Duffy hopes Pope Francis will tell the Church to be more open and understanding during his upcoming visit to Ireland.

The head of the Catholic Church will arrive this weekend for a 36-hour stay, beginning on Saturday.

He is the first Pope to visit these shores since John Paul II in 1979.

“More than anything, I hope that he will give a message to the Irish Church to be much more open and much less controlling,” said Duffy.

The Liveline presenter (62) pointed out the significant social changes that have taken place in Ireland since the 1970s.

“We’re living in a different country now. [The proscriptions on] contraception, divorce, same-sex marriage and abortion have been significantly defeated by the vote of the Irish people,” he said.

“While the visit of Pope John Paul in 1979 was very much billed as a celebration, this is different.

“The fact that Pope Francis is going to visit the Capuchins in Church Street in Dublin is an incredible gesture.

“He could also stop at the Magdalene laundry on Sean McDermott Street and say a silent prayer, which would be an incredible gesture.”

Duffy pointed out that he is a main of faith and, while church attendance in Ireland may have waned over the years, there is still a large number of people who draw “comfort and serenity” from their faith.

“We had a woman on Liveline recently who voted yes in the abortion referendum,” he told the RTE Guide.

“Afterwards she was wary about going back to mass but she [went] and cried because she got peace from the mass.

COMFORT

“So we have to acknowledge that many people find comfort in their faith.”

Duffy, who was a speaker at the Papal Youth Mass in 1979, admitted he was more cynical about the Church nowadays.

“I still have many good friends who are clerics or ex-clerics,” he said.

“They are very open and would never say that anybody who voted yes in the abortion referendum should not come into the Church without first going to confession.

“Of course there are arguments like why get involved with an institution where women are very much excluded?

“Hopefully, on this visit the Pope will say open those doors to women, let women take a much greater and active part in the Church.

“I really believe those doors will have to be flung open.”

Duffy still remembers John Paul II’s visit and noted he is looking forward to Pope Francis’s stay.

“At the time, I cringed watching Bishop Eamonn Casey and Fr Michael Cleary with their patronising attitude to the young people,” he said.

“But there was also a great bit of craic, camping out the night before and all that. I’m glad I did it and I’m looking forward to the visit. It will be a fascinating day.”

