‘Poor’ state of Ireland’s US embassy posed security risk

Conditions at Ireland’s chief diplomatic outpost in Washington DC became so bad that staff felt they could not hold events or even meet there, according to a confidential report seen by the Sunday Independent.

The mission review for the Department of Foreign Affairs said peeling paint, bubbling plaster, flooring and carpeting past its useful life and a range of other issues including security risks had made for a “very poor working environment”.

A review of the chancery building in the US capital also said “major concerns” had arisen with the mechanical and electrical systems.

The confidential report said: “The poor working environment identified in the last review [2012] has deteriorated significantly in the interim, with numerous issues, including health and safety, and security concerns, clearly in evidence throughout the building.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has since leased another building in Washington, as it makes plans for an improved chancery and residence for the Irish ambassador and her team.

The mission review also detailed how the air-conditioning system at the chancery failed for an extended period. Summer in Washington usually brings sweltering conditions.

“This is a cause for concern as we move into the summer period once again,” the report said.

It added that conditions were having a “significant operational impact” on Ireland’s diplomatic work in the United States, and an interim solution needed to be “urgently advanced”.

Concerns were also raised by staff about how long it was taking to get decisions made on rental accommodation for diplomats.

In a few cases, they missed out on “suitable properties” because they could not get permission in time.

The review also explained that the challenges of the Covid pandemic had been “profound” and the embassy team had “traversed a very difficult period”. It said remote working had made coordination more difficult and was a particular problem in “onboarding” newly arrived diplomats in the US capital.

​Another Foreign Affairs report — on the Irish embassy in London — said it had been a rocky few years in the “particularly high-paced post-Brexit” period.

It said morale remained good despite the pandemic, and also despite the fact the embassy building itself had been “shrouded in plastic-covered scaffolding with little natural light” during an extensive renovation project.

“As across all working environments, there is a degree of rebuilding of the whole-of-mission team spirit needed post-pandemic,” it said.

There were also challenges around passport inquiries since Brexit, with “a significant number of complex queries” to be dealt with.

The mission review said renovations had had a “notable impact” on the quality of spaces for staff.

However, working conditions in the building still remained “far from ideal”, and there were issues with heat or the “lack thereof” for some of the department’s employees.

“There is, however, a marked improvement in the sense of pride across the embassy, which is welcome,” the report added.

A third review — of the Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels (PRB) — found it was a “high-performing diplomatic mission, which is influential across the system.” It said the “continuing outworkings” of Brexit regrettably still consumed much of the “political bandwidth” for Ireland at EU level.

“From a practical perspective, the UK’s departure has also meant the loss of a key like-minded ally on many policy files.”

Conference rooms at the PRB in Brussels were, however, showing signs of “wear and tear”, having not been renovated in at least 10 years.

The review also suggested “modest upgrades” of facilities in delegation rooms in Brussels and Luxembourg should be examined.

A department spokesperson said: “Mission reviews, which are generally conducted every 10 years, allow the department to get an overview of the organisational and strategic operations of Ireland’s network of diplomatic missions.

“Missions are reviewed on the basis of the objectives defined in the departmental statement of strategy, as well as key public service-wide reform initiatives.”