‘Poor’ state of Ireland’s US embassy posed security risk

Ken Foxe

Conditions at Ireland’s chief diplomatic outpost in Washington DC became so bad that staff felt they could not hold events or even meet there, according to a confidential report seen by the Sunday Independent.

The mission review for the Department of Foreign Affairs said peeling paint, bubbling plaster, flooring and carpeting past its useful life and a range of other issues including security risks had made for a “very poor working environment”.

