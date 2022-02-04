Political practitioners stick to letter of the law and forsake showing leadership

Lawmakers not lawbreakers.

The heroic legislators of Clifden are vindicated.

At the end of this week, the little people have been told it was OK during Covid-19 measures to hold a dinner with more people than restrictions allowed, as long as there was a partition in the room – and a champagne party was grand, as long as it wasn’t planned.

It’s all down to the simple details. After all, it’s the law that counts.

What about the rule for the little people who observed the 10 people at a funeral restriction to mourn their beloved family member?

Sure all they had to do was divide up the church with partitions and say there was one group there for the funeral, another for confession, another for a novena and another for a month’s mind.

And to the little people who got married and had to limit the number of guests to 25 at a wedding reception?

Yerra, there wasn’t much they could do if a group of their friends and work colleagues just spontaneously turned up at the venue and posed for photos drinking champagne.

As long as they abided by the law.

Under the banner of the national parliament, a bunch of lawmakers held a golfing tournament for themselves and a dinner afterwards in August 2020.

It was an old politics gathering, nobody there from the new politics world of Sinn Féin, the Green Party or Social Democrats.

Now it was the summer, the country was out of lockdown, but the situation was still fraught.

The morning before the golf event, Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, warned “the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital and ICU has continued to increase in recent weeks”.

"This is a stark reminder to all of us to continue to adhere to the public health guidance and to ensure to receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it offered.

"Continue to socialise safely by risk assessing, meeting outdoors where possible. Only meet up with small numbers of people and avoid crowds. Remember, it is OK to leave if you do not feel safe.”

The Cabinet met and decided to implement measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"The virus is on the increase in Ireland. We need to act now to protect the vulnerable in our communities, enable schools to reopen and support the resumption of health services,” the statement read.

Among the measures decided was that in hotel restaurants “there should be a maximum of six people from no more than three households allowed at a table” and that events, parties or gatherings “of more than six people indoors or 15 people outdoors are not allowed in these settings”.

That was the public health advice from the Government of Ireland.

Nonetheless, it was only advice at that stage, the guidelines hadn't been updated, it wasn’t transposed into law.

The following night a group of lawmakers past and present and others associated with making the law attended a dinner.

All efforts were made to abide by the law and to make people feel safe. That’s alright then.

The subsequent hoo-haa saw several heads roll. The public perception of the event was pretty bad.

Organisers were put on trial. The alleged offence related to the dinner at the Station House Hotel in the Co Galway town, which was attended by 81 people in two areas divided by a partition, when the legal limit on such gatherings was 50 during level three lockdown.

In dismissing the charges, District Court Judge Mary Fahy said: "I have no doubt the organisers, in conjunction with the proprietors, did everything they could to comply. And in my view, they did comply. Not in the court of public opinion but in the court of law, in my view, they did. Unfortunately, as a result of this dinner, very good people lost very good positions and contracts.”

The court has spoken. The defendants are “vindicated” in the eyes of the law.

There are predictions of the matter coming up in the Dáil and Seanad next week to make the Taoiseach and Tánaiste eat humble pie and some talk of legal actions.

Except there is the small matter of the court of public opinion.

The little people who expect those in positions of authority to not just abide by the letter of the law, but to show leadership, to set an example and illustrate they understood the plight of those who were impacted upon by a pandemic.

If all else failed, the golfers could have claimed it was a spontaneous event and guests came on their “own initiative and were not requested to do so”.

That was how the Department of Foreign Affairs explained the attendance of staff who were on leave at a champagne celebration after Ireland's election to the UN Security Council.

The court of public opinion might have a view about that too.

The public tends to have an opinion about the rules they abided by, in letter and in spirit. Then again, we’re all in this together wasn’t a law.