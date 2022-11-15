Political leaders pay Dáil tribute to Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan’s passion for openness in healthcare has put that principle “front and centre”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Politicians from all parties paid tribute in the Dáil to the woman who exposed the CervicalCheck controversy and campaigned for full disclosure of key failings which caused the national controversy.

Mr Martin pledged that the Patient Safety Bill, which was initiated in 2019, and and makes full disclosures obligatory, will be brought “to a conclusion before the end of the year”.

An amendment to this draft law allowing for full disclosure of patient information will be introduced at the final law-making stage. Mr Martin has also pledged.

The Taoiseach also told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that officials will work with “might and main” to pass the legislation – including the special disclosure provision - before Christmas.

TDs present in the Dáil stood for a minute’s silence in her honour after tributes by party and group leaders.

Ms McDonald described Ms Phelan as a “force of nature in the pursuit of justice” and added that “she was fearless, relentless, she was unstoppable”.

The Sinn Féin leader said “the best way to honour Vicki's memory” was to complete her work, and bring the testing of screening samples back to Ireland.

Raising the issue during leaders’ questions, after tributes to Ms Phelan, Ms McDonald said that “testing continues to be outsourced to labs in the United States at the centre of the cervical check scandal” and currently 85pc of cervical checks sample testing is outsourced abroad.

Asking about the national screening laboratory in the Coombe Hospital, Ms McDonald asserted that the Health Minister had for seven months “failed to progress” the Patient Safety Bill and “again the women of Ireland are left waiting”.

She also called for the “reinstatement of the cancer orders review of screening which was suspended four and a half years ago”.

Social Democrats joint leader Róisín Shortall said the Coombe screening programme was “only screening private smear tests”. She added that public screening stopped after the cyber attack on the HSE but private work continued.

She added that 160,000 smear test slides have been sent to the US in the first seven months of this year.

Ms Shortall said there was a commitment in the wake of the CervicalCheck failures that analysis of these slides would be carried out in total in Ireland.

“Four years later that hasn’t happened,” she said adding that Ms Phelan was “adamant that action was important to her not platitudes and not empty promises”.

The Taoiseach said the new National Laboratory Screening Service at the Coombe will become operational by the end of the year. He said building work was completed in October.

Mr Martin said that “the new laboratory is designed to ultimately become the main laboratory” for CervicalCheck services but he said a second source would be necessary “for resilience”.

He said “it would take time before you would have the sufficiency to have full national coverage”, to recruit the proper expertise and personnel.

He stressed in relation to the Patient Safety Bill that “I want this legislation concluded by the end of the year”.

Mr Martin said “Ms Phelan’s remarkable advocacy for women has shifted the culture and has made a very positive difference” and “forced a fundamental re-evaluation” of disclosure.

He agreed that the work of Ms Phelan is reflected in legislation in the “framework and architecture” of screening in Ireland and in the renewal of an audit of the screening programme.

During tributes to Ms Phelan, Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly pointed out to leaders that the late campaigner “wasn't seeking praise” or “false promises, but she was seeking action”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Ms Phelan “probably was one of the most impressive people I’ve ever met. There is something about her that was hard to define. She is an example to us all, a woman of limitless strength, courage and compassion”.

He acknowledged that without her the CervicalCheck non-disclosure battle would never have come to light.

“Thanks to her advocacy we can start to build a better culture in our health service, one that treats patients with respect, which is never paternalistic, gives them all the information about them that is available, and which always tells the truth.”



