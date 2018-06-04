Police warning after 999 call over fake tan 'emergency'
Police in Northern Ireland have expressed dismay after receiving a 999 call from a member of the public complaining about their local tanning salon being shut down.
The caller was annoyed they had lost out on pre-paid minutes under the tubes.
Posting on its Facebook page, the PSNI said: "Whilst the call handler is taking this call, listening to the story and politely dealing with the call, someone else is in a queue to have their call answered.
"That call might, just might, be more important than 25 minutes of exposure to UV rays.
"Proper use of the 999 system?
"You decide."
