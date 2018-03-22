Police issue appeal after man found shot in the head in car

The PSNI have issued a fresh appeal for information following an incident in Moneymore in Derry on Friday, March 9 where a man was found slumped inside a vehicle after being shot in the head.

The man was found by a passer-by inside a blue BMW on the Carndaisy Road at around 9:50pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Tate said the man was still in critical condition. "Following extensive enquiries and medical reports, we have been able to confirm the man sustained a gunshot to his head. He remains in hospital in a critical condition," he said.

"The incident is being treated as attempted murder at this time. "It is almost three weeks since the man was found injured on the Carndaisy Road, and I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding this incident to do the right thing and bring that information to police.

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw a blue BMW in the Moneymore area prior to the time the incident was reported, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the Carndaisy Road area of Moneymore on the evening of Friday, 9 March to contact Detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1484 09/03/18. "Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

