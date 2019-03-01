The Northern Ireland Prison Service has issued an alert after a life-sentence prisoner went on the run.

Police hunting prisoner serving life sentence for murder on the run from Northern Ireland

William Robert Martin did not return to Maghaberry on Thursday after he was allowed out for unescorted pre-release training.

He is serving a life sentence for murder.

The 48-year-old is 1.73m tall with brown eyes and grey hair.

As well as numerous scars he has a number of tattoos on his arms including a 'do or die' marking on his upper right arm.

“At this time we are focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI on 101 immediately,” said a Prison Service spokesman.

There are eight people on the run from prison with the longest dating back to May 2002. Three have been convicted of murder.

