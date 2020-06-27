Police find body believed to be missing schoolboy Noah Donohoe

A body that was found this morning is believed to be that of missing schoolboy Noah Donohoe, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

Extensive searches have been carried out for Noah (14) since he went missing last Sunday.

He was last seen in the North Belfast area at 6.11pm on June 21, after leaving his home in South Belfast earlier that day.

The PSNI said in a statement this afternoon that they believe Noah's body may have been found.

"Police can confirm that a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45 today. Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time."

The spokesperson added that inquiries are ongoing and urged people to refrain from speculating.

The discovery of backpack containing Noah's laptop in a bag yesterday was hailed as a significant breakthrough in the investigation into his disappearance.

PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark said: "It was a significant part of evidence that we were looking for because it contained the laptop," Supt Clark said.

"Along with the other electronic devices we have, that will form a major line of inquiry now as to where Noah possibly is or, if he was going to see someone, who that was.

"These items are now being examined by specialist officers, for any information which may help locate Noah."

Investigators have said they believe he may have sustained a head injury from falling from his bike that has led him to find shelter in the local area.

"We believe Noah has fallen off his bicycle and suffered some form of trauma and is either disorientated or incapacitated," Supt Clark said.

Noah's bicycle, helmet, training shoes, mobile phone and other items of clothing were also recovered earlier this week.

