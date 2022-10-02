Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Donegal Celtic social club in west Belfast.

The victim had been drinking with friends in the Suffolk Road social club when he was shot dead in front of horrified onlookers.

Part of Suffolk Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.

Two masked gunmen are believed to have entered the club, at least one opened fire with a handgun.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the victim, who is from west Belfast but had been living in Lisburn, was shot up to nine times and died almost instantly.

The PSNI said: “We are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Suffolk Road area of West Belfast”.

More to follow