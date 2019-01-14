A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder after two women were stabbed while out walking.

Police arrest teen after two young women stabbed while out walking

The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue, in Coleraine, at around 11.25pm on Sunday, January 13.

They were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that while serious are not believed to be life threatening at present.

A 17-year-old male was detained by the PSNI a short time later.

Inspector David Jennings said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident or who noticed two males running away."

