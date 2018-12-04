Police appeal for information after man shot dead outside Belfast school

A number of pupils have witnessed a man being shot dead outside a west Belfast school.

The incident took place on the Glen Road outside St Mary's Grammar School shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: "Police are currently at the scene of a shooting during which a man died this afternoon.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who saw a man in his 40s, wearing a high vis vest with the words 'Security' on the back heading in the direction of Glen Road, as well as anyone who witnessed the shooting or was in the Glen Road area from 3pm today, to come forward and speak to police.

Police are at the scene of an incident on the Glen Road.

"An incident room has been set up in Musgrave Police Station and anyone with information can contact detectives there on 101 quoting reference 741 04/12/18.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

It is understood the victim was waiting outside the school in a Red Porsche to pick up his son when he was killed. Witnesses have said up to six shots were fired.

Speaking from the scene, SDLP councillor Tim Attwood said the man was killed instantly.

“It is absolutely sickening that a gun was fired in the vicinity of both a primary and secondary school in west Belfast today," the West Belfast councillor said.

“A number of pupils witnessed this fatality and are understandably very disturbed and frightened after this reckless act occurred nearby the school gates.

“There is absolutely no place for this in 2018; this madness belongs in the past and we cannot allow it to once again become our normality.

“I cannot stress enough that any information relating to this incident must be passed to the PSNI immediately.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said that he had been told a man in the area was shot multiple times.

"News that somebody has been shot several times on the Glen Road is horrible and deeply concerning and should be condemned by everybody," the West Belfast MLA said.

"It is especially worrying given the amount of children and young people in the area at that time, that somebody sees fit to pull a gun and open fire in the middle of the day. We need to get the guns off our streets".

The Ambulance Service attended the scene after receiving a call at 3.15pm.

Two Paramedic Officers and one Rapid Response Paramedic were dispatched to the incident.

"No one was transported from the scene," an Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey condemned those behind the fatal shooting.

"This is a disgraceful and horrific attack," he said.

"A man has been shot dead while picking up a child from a local school in the Glen Road area.

“It is deeply concerning that this killing was carried out in full view of hundreds of kids who were leaving school at the time.

“I unreservedly condemn this murder and my thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the victim.

"Anyone with any information on the killing of this young man should bring it forward to the police.”

A PSNI spokesman said: "Due to an incident on the Glen Road, west Belfast, drivers are advised the area between the Monagh Bypass & Glen Road junction up to Shaws Road and Glen Road junction is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area and seek alternative route if possible."

Police have appealed to parents to collect children from either the Caffrey development or the Kennedy Way end of the road.

