Plummeting temperatures, snow and heavy rain forecast for Bank Holiday weekend weather

Wrap up warm and stock up the fire as the nation will get its first glimpse of freezing winter weather tomorrow with downpours in the west, south and east of the country will drag snow down to a lower level, leaving a trace of icy sleet across hills and mountain tops.

Met Eireann forecaster Joan Blackburn told Independent.ie: “We have a band of rain coming up over the country tomorrow. It’s going to be west, south and east of the country and it’s going to be the worst of all over the UK and Wales.

“The rain is going to be really heavy, and we could see some sleet on high ground in the east as in on the hills and mountains.

“It is going to be a cold day. The intensity of the rain brings the snow down to a lower level, so we’re actually expecting sleet from it. But as I say, we’re expecting it more on the hills and the mountains," she said.

On Saturday, hail showers will plummet down in parts of the north and north west but conditions will begin to clear across the rest of the country for what will be a dry, sunny Bank Holiday weekend.

However, Saturday night will be cold and frosty as temperatures will plummet to zero.

Sunday will be dry with temperatures reaching highs between 7 and 11 degrees.

“The rest of the weekend is a bright, crisp cold weekend. A good deal of sunshine about, a lot of places dry and there’ll probably some showers of rain or hail in parts of the north and north west," the forecaster said.

Online Editors