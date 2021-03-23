Sinead Lyons was last seen walking with her dog

The sister of an Irish woman who has been missing from her US home for more than a week has issued a desperate appeal for help in finding her.

Sinéad Lyons (41) was last seen walking her dog, a German Shepherd named Flossie, in Lowell, Massachusetts on or around March 11.

Sinéad's sister Sandra has been posting regular updates on the search and has appealed for any information regarding the whereabouts of her older sister.

In an update shared today, Sandra said her “beautiful big sister Sinéad and her dog Flossie are still missing”.

“There have been no confirmed sightings of either my sister or Flossie,” Sandra wrote.

“Please help find them, I would like to thank everyone for sharing my posts please keep doing so. Our family have been amazed by the kindness that we have been shown by everyone. Together we will find them!”

She added: “Please contact New Hampshire State police if you have any information.”

Sinéad, who Sandra describes as having "blonde hair, blue eyes, a slim build, 5’11 and speaks with an Irish accent," was last seen on March 11 "wearing a white coat, white knit hat & black boots" while going to collect her dog Flossie, a female, microchipped German Shepard dog.

On March 14, Lowell Police said that Lyons could also possibly be in North Conway, New Hampshire, a scenic area popular with hikers.

The next day her white Volvo station wagon was discovered parked 45kms away, in the Ossipee Lake area of Massachusetts.

Sandra said: "Sinéad left Lowell and travelled to collect Flossie from a friend in the NH [New Hampshire] area.

"She was going to go for a walk with Flossie before heading back home to Lowell.

"Her car was found parked near Ossipee Lake NH. Sinéad & Flossie haven’t been seen since."

In a message to her sister, Sandra said: “Our relatives finally made it through all of the red tape that stopped them from traveling to you from Ireland. They are there now, they will find you!"

She added: "Please keep looking for Sinéad & Flossie, please keep checking your land, sheds & cameras.

"We ask those that go looking for Sinéad to please stay safe, make sure a loved one knows exactly where you are going."

Local news reports that the day after the missing woman's car was found, authorities kicked off a multi-agency search that included land, water, and air.

Crews canvassed the area by foot, with drones and a helicopter.

State Police Lt James Fogarty said the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department put its airboat on the ice and explored open-water areas of the lake.

A remote vehicle was also used to check under the ice, according to WMUR-9News.

Fogarty said he had evidence to believe Lyons had been in the Ossipee area and may have gone on a hiking trip with her dog.

He also told the WMUR-9News that they are treating the investigation as a missing persons case and have no reason to suspect foul play.

Online Editors