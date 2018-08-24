The family of a woman last seen nearly three months ago have issued an emotional plea to help track her down.

'Please give us a sign' - family's desperate plea to find woman last seen three months ago

Giedre Raguckaite (29), originally from Lithuania, was last seen in Dundalk on May 26, while family members say they last spoke to her on the first weekend of June.

Giedre Raguckaite, 29, has been missing from Dundalk since Saturday 26 May

She contacted her dad to wish him a happy Father’s Day on June 2 and has not been seen or heard of since.

The young woman’s family is desperate to find her, with her sister Gintare said to be “crying every night” as a result.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Gintare’s partner, Roberto Santilli, said it was not uncommon for Giedre to disappear but never for such a long period of time.

“We were worried because she used to disappear sometimes but not for such a long time,” he said.

“She [Gintare] is doing everything she can to find her sister. She is always on the phone and she is always checking Facebook.

“If she is , she knows what is going on. We hope she will call us or contact us or try and give us a sign.”

It is understood that Giedre gave her passport to her landlord as a deposit for the room she was renting before disappearing.

She moved to Ireland in March having lived in England previously and was said to be staying in Dundalk temporarily with a view to returning to England.

As her father lives in Lithuania, and her sisters live in Italy and Cyprus, the young woman has no family in Ireland.

Childhood friend Gedvile Hibner told Independent.ie that the she was now becoming “really worried” for her safety as months pass without any contact.

“The last time she called her dad it was the first weekend in June, on Father’s Day in Lithuania. She rang him to say Happy Father’s Day and then after that nothing, she disappeared,” she said.

“We never noticed she disappeared at the beginning. She wasn’t calling home every morning or every evening but she used to be in contact every weekend.”

She said she would often see her active on social media but since her disappearance her online activity has gone quiet.

She described her friend as “always happy, always helpful” and said "we expect someone to come with some information. Still we have to hope".

A source close to the family said a bag, believed to belong to Giedre, was located yesterday.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for the public’s help in tracing her whereabouts and it is understood they are treating her disappearance as suspicious.

Anyone who has seen Giedre or who may have any information is asked to contact Gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400

