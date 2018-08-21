The emergency services are attending a large blaze at a recycling plant in Dublin.

'Please don't get distracted' - emergency services tackling raging fire at recycling plant

Dublin Fire Brigade has confirmed that four fire engines, a water tanker and a foam tender are all at the scene of the fire in Greenogue in Rathcoole.

They said in a statement on Twitter that they received a 999 call alerting them to the fire shortly after midnight.

4 fire engines, turntable ladder and senior officers on scene at the #GreenogueFire, large amounts of recycling material on fire. 1st 999 call at 00:05 hrs #Dublin #fire #Rathcoole #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/v45GWyMkc0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018

They have urged people to exercise caution if they're passing the scene.

They said: "Operations are continuing at the recycling centre fire in Greenogue, the smoke plume is visible from the Naas Rd, if you're heading to work shortly, please don't get distracted #Dublin #fire #Rathcoole #Newcastle."

DFB has said that they have suppressed the fire on the periphery and six units are at the scene.

They noted that fire fighters are wearing breathing apparatus.

More to follow...

Online Editors