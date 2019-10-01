GARDAI have launched a fresh appeal for information ahead of the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Martin Doyle.

'Please come forward' - fresh appeal for information ahead of 15th anniversary of Kildare man's disappearance

Martin, who was known as Murt to his friends, was last seen leaving his home in Suncroft, Co Kildare at 11am on October 4 2004.

He is described as 5’2” in height, of thin build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion.

When last seen Martin was wearing a navy jumper with a white stripe on the sleeve, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners. On the front of his jumper was the word Adidas in white lettering.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "If you have any information on Martin, please come forward. In particular Gardaí would like to know where Martin went after he left his home in Suncroft, Kildare at 11.00am on 4th October, 2004."

Family and friends continue to share his picture on Facebook in the hope that someone will come forward

Martin's cousin Adrienne Ryan previously told Independent.ie that his parents have been devastated by his disappearance.

"It has taken a terrible toll on them. They just can't understand how nobody seems to know anything," she told Independent.ie.

"He was meant to go to work that morning but he asked his mother to ring in sick for him. He had a little scooter and the battery needed to be replaced in it, so he left it at home and headed out the door about ten past eleven.

"He was last seen standing at a statue of the Virgin Mary in Suncroft.

"If you were going to run away, you would have turned your phone off. Some people thought he may have gotten a bus but only one bus went through Suncroft at the time and that was around 10am in the morning. He was waiting for someone to pick him up.

"We believe that somebody out there knows something, and we just wish that they would have a conscience and come forward."

Anyone with information should contact Kildare Garda Station at (045) 521222, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors