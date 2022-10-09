Playground set on fire in Dublin

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire at a playground off Cork Street in Dublin. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

The public have been urged to report any suspicious activity to gardaí after a playground was set alight near Cork Street in Dublin city.

A photograph posted online shows how serious the blaze at the playground was, with a wooden climbing frame engulfed in flames.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the fire this evening and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The fire service is asking the public to report any suspicious activity in future in a bid to avert such criminal damage.

A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson tweeted: “Unfortunately, firefighters were called to a playground fire off Cork Street earlier this evening.

“One fire engine from Dolphins Barn fire station responded and quickly extinguished the fire. We're asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour to gardaí.”