Plaque to honour Phil Lynott’s home

17/12/2020 Philip Lynott's uncle, Peter Lynott, (brother of Philomena Lynott) pictured this morning at the house on Leighlin Road, Crumlin where a plaque was unveiled in honour of Philip Lynott at his childhood home, where he grew up

A plaque commemorating the childhood home of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott has been unveiled in Dublin.

Peter Lynott was among a small group of well-wishers, including Hot Press editor Niall Stokes, local councillor Vincent Jackson and current residents Donna O’Reilly and Don Sweeney, who raised the small blue curtain at the front of the home in Leighlin Road, Crumlin, south Dublin.

Also on hand was documentary film maker Emer Reynolds whose film on the rock legend’s life Songs For While I’m Away is to be released on St Stephen’s Day.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. What a tribute to a great man, a very humble man,” Peter Lynott said.

“Who would have thought 65 years ago when Philo and I were reading comics on the bedroom floor, that a plaque would be going up outside this very house?”.

Mr Stokes, whose wrote the biography Philip Lynott: Still in Love With You said: “Philip Lynott was a truly magnetic figure and a legend all over Dublin. I remember seeing him on stage for the first time with Skid Row and he dominated the stage.”

Councillor Michael Mac Donncha, Chair of Dublin City Council’s Commemorations and Naming Committee, added: “Philip brought happiness and joy to Dubliners and to fans all around the world. It is fitting that the City in which he grew up honours him”.

