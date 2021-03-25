A plaque in honour of the Irish woman who shot the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini has been approved by Dublin City Council.

Violet Gibson attempted to assassinate the fascist leader in 1926 in Rome after he had finished giving a speech.

Along with her revolver, she had also armed herself with a stone in case she had to break the fascist leader’s car window. Gibson fired twice, hitting Mussolini’s nose with the first shot and missing with the second.

Read More

Her memorial plaque is to be erected at 12 Merrion Square, which was her childhood home. The original motion to construct it was proposed by Independent councillor Mannix Flynn, and was later passed by the council’s Commemoration and Naming committee.

The motion said: “It is now time to bring Violet Gibson into the public eye and give her a rightful place in the history of Irish women and in the history of the Irish nation and its people.”

Gibson came from a privileged Anglo-Irish family, and was almost lynched by an angry mob after attempting to kill Mussolini. However, she was taken away by police for questioning.

She told interrogators that she shot Mussolini “to glorify God”, and she was deported to Britain after being released without charge at the request of the dictator. The assassination attempt actually increased popular support for Mussolini, which helped him gain control of Italy.

Unfortunately for Gibson, she spent the rest of her life in a mental asylum, St Andrew's Hospital in Northampton.

She had suffered severe ill health throughout her life. She had a nervous breakdown in 1922 which led to her being declared insane and committed to a mental institution for two years. She later attempted suicide in early 1925. She died on May 2, 1956, at 79 years old.

The owners of the building where it is planned for her plaque to be erected - British real estate company Westhill - will have to give consent for it to be installed.

Read More

Irish Independent