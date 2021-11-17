PLANS are underway to administer up to 270,000 booster vaccines every week as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has been asked to look at reducing the five-month gap between initial vaccination and booster shots.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting this evening that he has asked Niac to review the five-month time frame, especially for those who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines.

Mr Martin said research showed vaccine effectiveness wanes after five or six months and this is increasing transmission of Covid-19. He told TDs people need to reduce their contacts in the coming weeks or hospital and ICU admissions will be at capacity before Christmas.

He said everyone over 50 and those with underlying conditions will get boosters soon. He also told the meeting that antigen tests will be rolled out on a larger scale but said chief medical officer Tony Holohan is still concerned about the false readings from the rapid tests.

The Taoiseach said the country is entering a “challenging period” and there are “no guarantees” regarding restrictions.

Meanwhile at the Fine Gael parliamentary party Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys revealed that the State is currently capable of administering 220,000 booster vaccines a week and that work is underway to progress this to between 260,000 and 270,000.

Vaccine centres are currently seeing 120,000 people each week and this will be increased to 160,000, while extra pharmacists, alongside GPs, will also be used in administering booster shots, she said.

The meeting also heard calls from Kerry TD Brendan Griffin for the overhaul of Niac, saying it had been too slow to issue advice on boosters.

Mr Griffin told the meeting that Niac had “dropped the ball again”, referencing its previous categorisation of who would get the first vaccines based on their health or occupation, which was later revised to an age-based system.

Ms Humphreys, who was deputising for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and deputy leader Simon Coveney, who were both absent, also faced down calls to reopen the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to people affected by the new midnight curfew on hospitality.

A number of parliamentary members, including Senators Jerry Buttimer and Garret Ahean, called for the PUP to be reopened to nightclub owners and their staff.

Mr Ahearn pointed out that it was the first time in the entire pandemic that a Government decision had been made to close a sector with people losing their jobs and no specific support for them.

“It was a fairly direct affront to her [Ms Humphreys] that they were looking for PUP to be opened up,” a source said.

Ms Humphreys, however, pointed out that there had been previous calls from party members to cut the PUP. She said that claims for jobseekers’ allowance would be processed and that the new measures were not the same as mass closure of an economic sector.

The meeting also heard criticism of the communications strategy around the latest announcement with Mr Buttimer and Senator Martin Conway both referring to an interview given by Stephen Donnelly on Morning Ireland without specifically naming the Health Minister.

Mr Conway said the performance had been less than satisfactory and compared the different messages from different ministers to what happened in 2010 when Fianna Fáil was last in government and some of its ministers publicly denied that an EU-IMF bailout was imminent.

The Clare-based senator suggested that communications would have been better had Mr Varadkar been present for Tuesday’s announcement on the new restrictions and not on a trade mission in the Middle East.