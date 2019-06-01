Rejected plans to build 500 homes in Raheny have been resubmitted to An Bord Pleanala.

Plans to build 500 homes close to Dublin's St Anne's Park have been resubmitted

The development - in Sybil Hill Road, adjacent to St Anne's Park - would consist of 104 houses and 432 apartments.

File photo of people supporting the action against the development pictured taking part in a protest at St Anne's Park earlier this year. Photo: Gerry Mooney People supporting the action against the development pictured taking part in the protest. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The application is at the consultation stage with Dublin City Council and An Bord Pleanala (ABP).

If the application is successful, people will be invited to lodge observations.

The decision on whether the formal planning permission process can go ahead will be made by July 25. The project was first approved in April last year by ABP.

That decision was referred to the courts, then back to ABP, which in June overturned its original decision.

Paul and Jack Maher (7) from All Saints Park during a protest walk over the proposed housing development next to St Anne’s Park in Raheny. Picture: Collins

Crekav Trading, which is part of developer Marlet, has appealed this also, and the case is still before the courts. It is understood that the company intends to exhaust all avenues to get planning permission.

Senator Aodhan O'Riordain has been vocal in his opposition to the build.

He told the Herald the new submission "signals the developer's intent to lodge an application", despite the on-going case.

"The eight-storey buildings would overlook the park and destroy the ambience of the place. Every northsider loves the park - it is the lungs of the city."

Annie Spence (9), from Killester, at the St Anne’s Park protest. Photo: Gerry Mooney

"People want to enjoy the amenities, and it shouldn't be destroyed."

Clontarf Residents Association committee member Deirdre Tobin said she was "disappointed" to see the pre-planning submission go in because the case was still on-going.

"We just have to wait, then we will take whatever action we deem is necessary depending on the decision from ABP," she said.

One issue that arose previously was that migratory Brent geese graze on the site.

It is understood that Crekav Trading has studied the land over the winter, and claimed geese do not graze there.

Some 10pc of the build would be social housing as required by planning laws and include two all-weather pitches and a gym.

