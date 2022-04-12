Plans for mandatory ‘living wage’ to be brought to Cabinet before Dáil summer break

Leo Varadkar launching the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme which, to many, was a populist move. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

PLANS for a mandatory national ‘living wage’ will be brought to Government before the Dáil summer break, the Tánaiste has said.

In a speech this evening, Leo Varadkar indicates that a future living wage rate may be set five years in advance, as had been done in the UK.

He said this would give companies “the time to plan, prepare and adjust”.

The living wage is the minimum income necessary for a single adult worker in full-time employment to meet their basic needs and afford an acceptable standard of living.

It is unclear if the new living wage would replace the statutory minimum wage, which is €10.50 an hour.

Government sources said this decision would be taken by Cabinet.

Read More

Mr Varadkar said a new Low Pay Commission report shows the concept of a living wage can be traced back to Ancient Greece but is understood differently around the world.

“In this respect, the Irish Government will be among the early movers in adopting a national, mandatory living wage,” he said, delivering the Edward Phelan lecture at the Royal College of Physicians.

“I intend to honour the Programme for Government commitment that we should do so.”

The Tánaiste and Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister appears to favour a living wage based on a percentage of the median wage. He described this as simpler than basing it on a basket of goods.

Mr Varadkar said opinion is divided on how to calculate the living wage.

He said he sees merit in the basket of goods and services approach although it would be “subjective”.

He said there would be inconclusive debates about what should be in the basket and how much should be in it.

“An alternative approach is setting the living wage as a percentage of the median wage,” he says. “This approach is simpler and provides certainty.”

The median wage is the salary in the middle of the full range of all workers’ salaries across the economy.

Mr Varadkar said for the first time in many years, real living standards could fall this year and a comprehensive anti-inflation strategy is needed.

“I do believe there should be pay rises and indeed further increases in pensions and welfare,” he said.

However, he believes it is a mistake to think pay rises will solve the problem of inflation.

“Pay rises won’t bring down the price of anything,” he said.

“And pay rises could actually contribute to inflation and make the situation worse. That is why we have to look at these things in the round.”

Mr Varadkar said the tax burden on middle income earners in particular should be reduced.

He said this was “so they can keep their pay rise if they get one and at least get something back in their pockets if they don’t”.

“I can’t understand why the opposition parties continue to oppose the indexation of tax bands,” he said.

“The case for it is never stronger than now given inflation. Not to do so puts the entire burden on the employer to provide pay rises and will leave some workers with nothing if their employer cannot afford to do so.”

He said next year increased subsidies should be used to reduce childcare costs, while charges for healthcare, public transport and higher education should be reduced.

Mr Varadkar said he had set up a high-level group under the Labour Employer Economic Forum to examine the industrial relations landscape in Ireland.

He said it is timely to review collective bargaining and he expects to bring a final report to government later this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar said we are not yet in a post-Covid world.

“We may never be,” he said. “This virus could be with us for eternity. But we are in a very different phase of the pandemic.”