Plans for five new primary schools put on hold

The opening of five new primary schools, scheduled for next September, is being deferred.

The five schools are part of batch of 47 due to come on stream between 2019 and 2022, to meet the needs of families in areas of population growth.

The Department of Education said they were being postponed for a range of reasons, including the fact that planned housing development had not yet materialised at levels expected in 2018.

The department believes there is sufficient capacity in existing schools in, or adjacent to, the areas involved to cater for demand in 2021.

Schools were previously announced for the Bray/Woodbrook/Shanganagh area on the outskirts of Dublin; Clondalkin/Dublin 22; Gurranabraher/Cork city; Naas, Co Kildare; and the western environs of Kilkenny city.

The department said planning and preparation would continue in relation to sites and buildings for the schools, aligned to the delivery of housing in the areas concerned.

However, the opening of three other new primary schools is going ahead and Education Minister Norma Foley has invited patron bodies to apply to run them.

These proposed schools are in Donaghmede/Howth/Dublin 13, Dublin 2/Dublin 4 and the Sallynoggin/Killiney area of south Dublin.

Each of the schools will have eight classrooms initially, but can grow to accommodate larger numbers.

A patronage process is run after it has been decided that a new school is required. After patrons apply, parents have an opportunity to express their preference on the choice of patron.

Two of the new schools, in Donaghmede/Howth/Dublin 13 and Dublin 2/Dublin 4, have already been designated as ‘Irish-medium’ primary schools, also known as Gaelscoil. So, when it comes to voting on the choice of patrons, language preferences will not be sought from parents in these areas.

Ms Foley said parental preferences for each patron, together with the extent of diversity of provision currently available in these areas, would be key to decisions in relation to the outcome of this process.

She said she was particularly pleased that two of three new primary schools were designated as ‘Irish-medium’ in advance of the patronage process being run, which provided an option for parents in these areas which has not been available to date.

