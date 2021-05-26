Plans for 19 houses in a Galway estate on hold as neighbours build garden on the site

Plans to build 19 new houses in a Co Galway estate has been put on hold after neighbours allegedly constructed a garden on the site, the High Court has heard.

Solemia Limited wants to develop the housing as part of the next phase of construction at the existing Bun Na Coille estate at Mountain Road, Moycullen, in Co Galway.

Solemia claims it cannot progress its plans after Una and Noel Gillespie, who own a property adjoining the proposed development site, built a garden on what the company says is part of its property.

The court heard the garden is located outside of the Gillespie's property, and consists of flower beds, two sections of lawn, stone walls, stone paving, a treehouse structure, a trampoline and football goalposts.

It is built on part of the overall site where it wants to build 19 houses. The defendants have no right or permission to be there, Solemia claims.

As a result of the couple's alleged encroachment Kildare-based Solemia has sought various orders including an injunction requiring the defendants to cease trespassing on, leave, and to give up vacant possession of the lands where the garden has been built.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Michael O'Sullivan Bl, instructed by solicitor Setanta Landers, for the company said the Gillespies have lived in a house in the Bun Na Coille estate with their children since 2009.

Their family home adjoins lands that are part of the same overall development which has not been completed, and where Solemia plans to build a further 19 houses.

The original developer went into receivership. Solemia acquired those assets from a receiver and wants to complete the development in accordance with planning permission granted some time ago, counsel said.

Counsel said there were discussions between his client and the Gillespies. The couple had in correspondence had offered to pay €25,000 for the site.

The offer was not accepted, and in further communications the family also made a claim, in a conversation with Solemia's solicitor Mr Landers, for adverse possession of the garden.

Counsel said it is disputed and that the garden was clearly built outside of the Gillespies' property boundary and belongs to his client.

Counsel said that the garden appears to have been built after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The garden was not present on ariel photos of the site taken some years ago, counsel said.

The situation had escalated in recent days when Solemia sought to erect fencing around the site.

It is claimed that Mrs Gillespie told Solemia's workers that they were trespassing on the site.

Garda were called to the site. However, Solemia's workers withdrew and fencing was removed to allow the parties further discuss matters, counsel said.

Earlier this week counsel said that a bamboo fence was erected around the garden by the Gillespies or persons working on their behalf.

Efforts to have matters resolved and the structures removed had not been successful, counsel said.

It now appeared that the couple have no intention of vacating the dispute site, counsel said.

The matter came before Ms Justice Siobhan Stack, who granted the applicant permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the Gillespies.

The judge said that as the matter was ex-parte, where only one side was represented in court, she was not prepared to grant Solemia any temporary orders against the defendants without hearing from the other side.

The judge adjourned the matter for a week.