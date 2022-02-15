Planning regulator backs limited restrictions on build-to-rent apartments

THE planning regulator has shot down a Dublin City Council proposal to force build-to-rent apartment developers to make 40pc of units build-to-sell.

But another proposal, to subject build-to-rent (BTR) to a ‘3km rule’, is backed, and the council is urged to set other thresholds for BTR to meet before being considered for planning permission.

Under the 3km rule, any BTR development proposed within 3km of an existing development would have to prove it would not result in an over-concentration of BTR.

In a submission on the council’s new draft city development plan, the regulator says such a rule would provide a “strong policy basis” to ensure a greater mix of housing types.

It would “clearly signal” to developers that an “undue concentration of BTR situation was potentially presenting and to consider alternative mixes of use and housing type”.

The submission was prepared by deputy planning regulator Anne Marie O’Connor and, by law, it must be taken into account when the council finalises the development plan.

Ms O'Connor rejected the more radical proposal, to require BTR developers to adopt a hybrid model of apartment development with just 60pc of units being BTR and the rest build-to-sell.

She said a hybrid model was not covered by national policy and in practice it would be hard to implement because BTR specifications differed from build-to-sell.

“The office [of planning regulator] cannot see any evidential basis for identifying a requirement that 40pc of apartments in BTR developments would be required to be ‘standard build to sell apartments’.

“It is also unclear as to how this 60:40 mix would work in practice in terms of the detailed internal design and layout of individual schemes.”

Ms O’Connor also told the council they must remove a proposed new restriction on BTR developments of less than 100 units.

The council said at least 100 units were needed to create the critical mass for services.

But Ms O’Connor said: “There is no national or regional policy basis, or any other evidence provided, to support the view that a scheme of less than 100 units cannot provide meaningful communal facilities and services.

The regulator also wants to block a proposal to ensure 40pc of land given a new mixed zoning designation would be set aside for social and affordable housing.

The draft plan allows for a new Z16 zoning and although no lands are currently zoned as such, it could apply to any future large sites that might be designated for a mix of housing, employment, open space and community and cultural amenities.

Ms O’Connor said she would “strongly question the rationale for the Z16 approach” given the existing social and affordable requirements under the Planning and Development Act 2000.

She also criticised the development plan for lacking detail on Traveller accommodation.

“The inclusion of a policy of general support for the TAP does not serve to communicate clear and implementable objectives for the provision of accommodation for Travellers,” she said.

“There are no specific objectives on the zoning maps to indicate existing or proposed provision of sites.”

Sites for schools and school expansions must also be protected to allow for expected population growth, she said.