Plan to track and remedy asbestos in Northern Ireland to cost £6m

Northern Ireland’s largest housing body is to spend £6m to keep track of asbestos within its properties.

It was recently confirmed that just under 48,000 properties owned by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) contain the cancer-causing material.

Asbestos was widely used for many years for its heat and fire-retardant qualities in the construction of homes and many public buildings in Northern Ireland.

However, its use was banned throughout the UK in 1999 because the fibres within it were linked to diseases, including cancer.

The presence of asbestos in a building can be managed, however, as fibres must be disturbed and inhaled to cause harm.

As part of NIHE’s continuing programme to manage asbestos within its properties, including domestic properties, garages and hostel accommodation, it has issued a tender for specialist contractors to carry out asbestos surveys.

The contract, which will involve the inspection of properties throughout Northern Ireland, will last for four years.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said the work carried out by the contractors would ensure the organisation meets its obligations under asbestos control legislation.

“Our current asbestos survey services contracts are due to expire so we are procuring for a new service contract to continue this work,” the spokesperson said.

“Competent asbestos specialists will be appointed to continue to carry out asbestos surveys, re-inspect asbestos already identified in previous surveys and provide analytical services to ensure properties are being managed appropriately.

“This gives us the ability to identify asbestos-containing materials prior to any maintenance and repair work and to monitor the controls and procedures in place during asbestos removal.

“The identification of asbestos in our properties is carefully

managed through established policies and procedures and appropriate arrangements are always made to mitigate any potential risk to tenants, contractors or any concerned party.

“The services being provided under this contract will be undertaken throughout its duration,” the NIHE spokesperson added.

​Following a recent question at the Stormont Assembly, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, whose department is responsible for housing, revealed the extent of the asbestos problem in NIHE properties across Northern Ireland.

Of the 47,442 properties confirmed to have asbestos, the highest number, 12,662, was located within the Belfast City Council area.

The other 10 councils areas had the following number of properties with asbestos: Derry City and Strabane (5,247); Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (4,764); Causeway Coast and Glens (4,063); Antrim and Newtownabbey (3,451); Newry, Mourne and Down (3,260); Mid and East Antrim (3,171); Ards and North Down (3,170); Lisburn and Castlereagh (2,693); Mid Ulster (2,580); Fermanagh and Omagh (2,361).

As well as domestic properties, asbestos has also been found in the majority of schools in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this year, again in response to a question at Stormont, the Department of Education said out of around 1,100 schools inspected, 975 were identified as containing asbestos.

The Education Authority, which manages the school building stock, said there were “strict processes in place for asbestos management”.