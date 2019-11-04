Plan to develop O’Devaney Gardens site likely to be passed by Dublin city councillors tonight

It will see Bartra agree to selling 30pc of the private homes developed on the site – half of the homes to be built at the site were marked for private sale – to an Approved Housing Body (ABP).

That body will then offer these properties for affordable rental. This will be in addition to the 30pc of the overall development already earmarked for social housing.

In September, Independent.ie revealed how Bartra, the private developer behind a controversial plan to build a co-living facility in Dun Laoghaire, was the preferred bidder to develop public lands at O'Devaney Gardens.

However it was put in jeopardy after serious questions were raised about the cost of affordable housing at the site and the profit likely to be make by Bartra on the back of a public asset, estimated at around €67m.

A vote was scheduled last month, but was postponed after it looked like councillors would reject the plan. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy wrote to Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe, threatening funding could be lost if it was not backed.

While the new agreement has the backing off the Dublin Agreement Group parties, it is being seen as the least worst outcome.

“The madness of this proposal shows how desperate management are.

“They are willing to pay market rate to the developer for houses on public land to allow an AHB to own the houses to rent to our tenants,” councillor Mannix Flynn, who supported the development from the start, said.

He said he hopes “common sense” prevailed tonight.

“We need to get the houses built. We’re in the middle of a housing crisis and this is housing on the table,” he said.

He also hit out at what he claimed was a campaign of online intimidation against councillors to reject the deal.

In a joint statement the Dublin Group parties admitted it was not “a perfect deal” and called for Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to resign.

“We are dealing with a deeply imperfect situation where the minister and Government have failed, and continue to refuse, to fund a sustainable, affordable and deliverable housing model.

“The minister is guilty of gross dereliction of his duty and we call on him to resign,” it said.

According to the new deal, the maximum price of an affordable home at the development will be €310,000.

Independent.ie previously revealed how price scale in the council’s original report on the 20pc affordable portion of the development went to €420,000.

Speaking at Mansion House today on the new proposals Labour councillor Joe Costello said they were a vast improvement on the previous ones.

“Eighty percent of the 824 units will now be affordable and social and just 20pc will be private housing.

“These new percentages reflect much more accurately the housing needs of the local community.

“Moreover, the affordable housing will be considerably less expensive than was first proposed and the price of units will not change over the period of construction,” he said.

A vote on the deal will be put before the council at tonight’s meeting.

