Plain-clothes officers, drug units and garda dogs in place for Ed Sheeran's Irish concerts

PLAIN-CLOTHES officers, drug units and garda dogs will be on duty for Ed Sheeran's Irish concerts.

PLAIN-CLOTHES officers, drug units and garda dogs will be on duty for Ed Sheeran's Irish concerts.

As the superstar singer prepares for the first of his highly-anticipated nine Irish concerts, gardai gave an insight into the security plan that will be in place.

A garda spokesman said that while he cannot disclose exact details of the security operation, he confirmed there will be undercover gardai at the gigs. He told Independent.ie: "There will be specialist units on duty, such as drug units and dog units, it would be the same as for other large events that attract a sizable crowd.

"A policing plan will be put in place with the organisers, similar to what happens for events such as those in Slane or matches in Croke Park or the Aviva Stadium." Read More: Got your ID? Everything you need to know ahead of Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend Over 400,000 people are due to attend the 'Shape of You' singer's Irish concerts, which kick off this weekend.

Ed (27) will play Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. He will perform at Belfast's Boucher Road Playing Fields next Wednesday, May 9, before taking to the stage at Galway's Pearse Stadium on May 12 and 13.

He will finish his Irish tour with three gigs in Dublin's Phoenix Park on May 16, 18 and 19.

Online Editors