Pippa O’Connor announces she is expecting her third child with stylish photo

Former model and social media influencer Pippa O’Connor has announced she is expecting her third child.

Pippa (35) took to Instagram to share her and husband Brian Ormond’s happy news.

“I’m feeling beyond grateful and happy to be sharing our special news,” she wrote.

“We are all so excited to welcome baby Ormond to our family this Autumn ❤️ @brianormondtv.”

Almost 2,000 people liked the post, placed alongside a stylish black and white photo of Pippa cradling her baby bump.

The businesswoman looked stunning in a figure hugging dress, tousled hair and newly chopped fringe.

The couple, who married in 2011, are parents to two boys, Ollie (8) and Louis (5).

Brian, who is also dad to Chloe Ormond, shared the touching post, writing: “So excited, love you.”

Former Miss World, Rosanna Davison, responded to the couple, writing: “Aww that’s amazing news! Huge congratulations.”

While Vogue Williams wrote: “Such amazing news.”

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan said: “Massive massive congrats! Exciting times!”

Pippa regularly shares her family and business news on Instagram.

She runs a successful jeans range called Poco By Pippa and she has partnerships with a number of brands.