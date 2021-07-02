Pilot who missed 187 work days in three years loses constructive dismissal case against Ryanair

Ryanair had provided flexibility and accommodation to the pilot over the years. Photo: Niall Carson

A Ryanair captain who missed 187 work days over a three-year period due to various ailments has lost his constructive dismissal action against the airline.

Dismissing the airline captain’s constructive dismissal action, Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudicator, Penelope McGrath found that the complainant “has been utterly unreasonable in his dealings with his employer”.

Ms McGrath said the airline “bent over backwards to facilitate the complainant”.

On the level of absenteeism, Ms McGrath said that for the three-year period commencing January 2015 to the end of 2017, the captain was absent from work for 185 days with up to 10 different medically certified reasons.

She said that only 47 of those days relate to lower back pain.

The pilot worked for Ryanair since 2007 and captained a Boeing 737 aircraft and was located at different Ryanair bases at Luton, Stansted and Alicante.

Ms McGrath said she believes that the airline captain tendered his resignation in January 2018 “because ultimately he didn’t want to work for an employer that would not restructure its operation to facilitate him”.

“This was never a reasonable objective or demand,” she said.

After hearing evidence over six days, Ms McGrath said she has no reason to believe that the airline captain tendered his resignation because he believed he was going to be dismissed.

Ms McGrath said that given the “extraordinary levels of absenteeism" in the case “the employer has demonstrated marked forbearance and patience with the employee. I assume that this was because they valued his experience and professionalism when it came to handling aircraft”.

Ms McGrath said she did not find that the airline had been unfair or unreasonable.

Ms McGrath added that the illnesses which effected the complainant in 2017 and which kept him out of the workplace for four months relate to non-back related injury to his Achilles heel and high blood pressure.

The airline told the hearing that it had provided flexibility and accommodation to the pilot over the years.

It pointed to facilitating the pilot’s initial move to its Alicante base, facilitating his part-time roster and the decision not to pursue further the issue of high levels of absenteeism exemplified by the 76 days absenteeism in 160 working days.

Ms McGrath said the captain’s part-time roster allowed him to work every five days out of 18.

Ms McGrath said there can be no doubt that the issues of sick leave, annual leave, sick pay and absenteeism by reason of health are central to the chronology of events that led up to the termination of employment.

Ms McGrath also dismissed the pilot’s claim for discrimination on the grounds of disability.

Ms McGrath said the airline was on notice that the pilot was experiencing difficulty with his back.

However, she said: "I do accept that the complainant could be regarded as having a disability.”

Ms McGrath stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the pilot was treated less favourably than another person might be and in fact the evidence is that the company bent over backwards to facilitate the complainant when in the absence of medical evidence there was no particularly strong motivation to do so.

She said that it followed that the pilot was not victimised or harassed when he was given perfectly normal and workable rosters.

A spokesman for Ryanair today declined to comment.