Justice Minister Helen McEntee is expected to tell the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) tomorrow that body-worn cameras for officers will be piloted in some garda divisions in the next 12 months.

Gardaí have consistently said for years that body-worn cameras need to be rolled out “urgently” to improve investigations and show the level of abuse gardaí face.

Ms McEntee is expected to tell delegates at the AGSI conference in Killarney, Co Kerry, that the use of body-worn cameras will be hugely beneficial to investigating crime – such as domestic violence incidents - and to protect gardaí as they protect our communities.

The minister will next month publish the Digital Recordings Bill, which provides for An Garda Síochána’s use of body-worn cameras, drones, CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition, and intends to enact the Bill this year.

The Department of Justice is working with gardaí to ensure the timely development of codes of practice, and the minister will also engage with her Government colleagues to ensure funding is in place.

Garda management will shortly begin to engage with potential suppliers of body-worn cameras and associated equipment.

While Ms McEntee is expected to say that substantial work is needed, she is confident that body-worn cameras will be piloted within the next year, with their full rollout beginning in 2023.

AGSI delegates will vote on a range of policing matters over the three-day conference. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is not due to attend due to a scheduling conflict, but a senior officer will be sent in his place.

One of the most significant motions at the conference will be a call to carry out a review of the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, which has come in for criticism from other quarters in the past.

In a separate motion, officers from Wicklow will ask senior garda management to “conduct a review of the current ranks within An Garda Síochána” and consider whether a new position of “chief officer” might be established, after reviewing international best practise.

The conference will also hear calls for the force to establish a “bureaucracy taskforce” with the aim of reducing unnecessary bureaucracy, such as the need to review each investigative action. “This will ensure that supervisors are able to focus on leading operational service delivery within their communities,” delegates from Wicklow will tell the conference.

In addition, officers from Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South Central will ask for more custody suites to be provided for the force, so that officers have adequate space to house people in custody.

The conference will also here of welfare concerns my mid-ranking gardaí.

A motion from officers based in Co Louth will call on senior garda management to “prioritise the creation of a critical incident stress management policy for An Garda Síochána with special regard to the training of frontline supervisors in hot-debriefing of members after attendance at critical/high stress incidents”.

Ms McEntee will also discuss the issue of training for gardaí with delegates.

AGSI president Sgt Paul Curran said: “AGSI members have been working an emergency Covid-19 roster for two years which saw them change to a 12-hour shift overnight. With the relaxation of emergency health regulations coupled with uncertainty over the future of rosters, our general secretary will deliver a detailed presentation to conference on this matter.”

AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham, who has been part of the negotiating team at Westmanstown where discussions around garda rosters have been taking place, said the pressure is mounting on the association from the membership.

“AGSI removed itself from negotiations at Westmanstown on March 16th as what was being proposed was not in best interest of sergeants and inspectors, in our view. We understand there will be an emergency motion before conference in relation to this matter and we look forward to receiving the views of our delegates.”

In relation to wages, Ms Cunningham confirmed that AGSI has invoked the review clause of the Building Momentum public service pay agreement, stating, “the 1pc pay increase due in October does not meet current inflation rates nor does it meet current economic and cost of living challenges. I will further update members on this matter tomorrow”.

Ms McEntee is expected to welcome the planned garda review all training for the Divisional Protective Services Units – the specialised units which deal with domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

Two revised training modules, Sexual Crime Investigation and Victims Engagement, will be rolled out and delivered in Templemore, according to the Department of Justice.

Further training modules on Domestic Abuse Intervention and Investigation, Sex offender Management and Online Child Exploitation will also be rolled out during the year.