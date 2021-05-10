Pilot events hosting fans at gigs and games targeted for next month - Culture Minister Catherine Martin

Pilot events hosting fans at matches, concerts and other indoor and outdoor events are being targeted for June, Minister Catherine Martin has said.

The Minister said she is keen to see “performers earning a living again” as soon as possible, and confirmed she has held talks with organisers of pilot events in other countries in preparation.

“I’m really keen to conduct a number of live pilot events in the music, culture, and entertainment sectors, in both large and small-scale venues. Indoors and outdoors. In Dublin and outside Dublin,” Minister Martin said on RTÉ’s Drivetime this evening.

"I think these are the key to get the reopening happening and that when it does happen, to keep them open.





“I’m aiming for some of these to start in June because I know from my engagement with stakeholders that work in the industry, we want them to reopen as soon as possible.

“We want people to enjoy these performances and for performers to earn a living again”.

Minister Martin said she held talks with the organisers of an experimental gig which held 5,000 people in Sefton Park in Liverpool last week about running similar large-scale test events in Ireland.

“I asked them to do up a proposal and submit it to me on setting up, coordinating and managing large test events here. We’re now liaising with the Departments of the Taoiseach and Health,” Minister Martin said.

There will be a “series” of these large and small-scale events held across the country, in both cultural and sporting events, the Minister said.

“I’m very keen to start these in June,” the Green Party Minister said, adding that she expects the test events to have attendances of up to 5,000 people.

The Minister said she believes antigen testing can play “a pivotal role” in these events despite public health officials downplaying the accuracy of these tests after Lidl announced it has begun selling them.





