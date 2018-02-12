Pictured: 'Freak accident' sees customer plough through window of Dublin car showroom

A driver smashed through the window of a Toyota showroom in Dublin, crashing into three new vehicles inside when shopping for a new car in Long Mile Road, Dublin.

Toyota replied to concerns on Twitter after an image of the incident was posted online, confirming that the driver’s foot slipped, the car was automatic, and it was a “miracle no one was hurt”.

Wow! 😱 Garrett just sent this in to @RaDeeOh A bit of car-nage at @ToyotaLongMile but we hear everyone is ok thank goodness 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6Wzfv5LXQC — NOVA (@radionova100) February 9, 2018

“We thought the building was falling down”, said a representative on Twitter. The showroom on the Long Mile Road, Dublin 12 has glass windows all along the front of the building and has a long car park along the side.

In a statement published this morning Toyota, Long Mile said: "As many of you may have heard, we had a freak incident here last Friday afternoon when a customer's car accidentally caused some damage to cars inside and outside the showroom."

"We are delighted to say that no one was seriously injured in the incident and we would like to thank An Garda Síochána and Emergency Services for their rapid response and assistance, and everyone else who offered help and support following the accident."

Online Editors