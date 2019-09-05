Pictured: Daughter of murdered gangster 'Fat' Andy Connors ties knot in glitzy wedding

The daughter of murdered gangster 'Fat Andy' Connors celebrated her wedding day in true Big Fat Gypsy Wedding style.

The village of Saggart came to a halt as her Cinderella pumpkin carriage, drawn by a team of plumed horses, brought Annemarie Connors to the Church of the Nativity, where guests had gathered.

The ceremony was at the same church where her tragic dad's funeral mass was held in 2014 and where her uncle Jimmy's funeral took place last week.

Her groom Joey Delaney, from south Co Dublin, sported sunglasses and a designer suit as he waited his soon-to-be wife's arrival.

Anne Connors at the wedding of her Daughter Ann Marie Connors to Joey Delane (Daughter of Slain Fat Andy Connors ) in Saggart .

She took a quick few drags from a cigarette before being helped from the carriage to pose for photos and enter the church.

The bride wore an elaborate white dress with lace and sequins, and her hair in an up-style with a small veil.

She had arrived in the carriage which was led by white horses for her big moment.

A number of guests already appeared to be keen to get into the swing of the party early as a garda kept watch from a nearby patrol car.

The pubs, shops and restaurants had shut down earlier in the day after some mourners at Jimmy Connors' funeral last week were alleged to have caused problems.

Despite the passing of time, the absence of her father is still felt by the family, with Annemarie posting a photo of her father on social media with the words: "God knows how much I miss you. I love you - my best friend in this world."

Joey Delaney at his wedding to Ann marie Connors (daughter of Slain Fat Andy Connors )in Saggart (he is left of pic)

Several members of Fat Andy's family witnessed his terrifying murder when a hitman shot him in the hall of their Saggart home in 2014.

He died in his wife Ann's arms after being shot five times in a targeted assassination.

He was buried in a €28,000 gold-plated coffin, with hundreds of thousands worth of jewellery.

Some members of the family have since been the target of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) due to Fat Andy's prolific criminal career. He had been a leading figure in the so-called 'Subaru Gang', which carried out ram-raids all over Ireland.

The gang members targeted small filling stations, taking their stock of cigarettes, hitting as many as five locations in a single night.

'Fat Andy' is suspected of having amassed millions, much of which went into property around the Saggart area.

In 2017, widow Ann Connors told a court hearing that she was broke after being linked by the CAB to a number of properties and hit with a €2.5m demand.

Not long after receiving that CAB demand, she was caught by gardai driving around a south Dublin suburb with a screwdriver, gloves and balaclava.

She was found guilty of possession of the items for use in burglary at a District Court hearing in Dun Laoghaire.

The judge described Ann as being "part and parcel of an enterprise to commit a burglary".

Her arrest came after an off-duty garda spotted her driving a car erratically and then watched as two men, including one who was wearing a balaclava, walked up to house in Leopardstown.

They fled when they saw they were being watched and threw the screwdriver from the car.

