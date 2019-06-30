Pictured: Dad killed after crashing plane on way to his daughter's party

Dick McConnell, a builder in his 50s, died when his micro-light glider came down near Gowran Cross about 9pm last Friday.

Eyewitnesses said the two-seater aircraft hit power lines moments before it crashed. Several people who were attending the birthday party watched as the incident unfolded.

Despite local people and the emergency services rushing to his aid, Mr McConnell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Locals described Mr McConnell as popular man who was a very talented stonemason.

At one stage he lived in England. His wife Clare is originally from England. The couple have two daughters and a son.

Investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) attended the scene last Friday night and yesterday.

Initial indications suggest he was flying low near an airstrip close to his home when he hit the power lines.

Locals said they believed Mr McConnell was an experienced microlight flyer.

The wrecked aircraft was transferred to the AAIU in Meath yesterday where it will be examined.

Scene of last Friday’s microlight crash in Kilkenny that killed dad Dick McConnell. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Gardai have appealed for any other witnesses who have not already come forward to do so.

Local Labour councillor Denis Hynes, described Mr McConnell as a popular man.

He said: "I knew the family and would have known people who knew him. He was a popular man. He spent time in England. It's just awful for his wife and three children. His daughter was celebrating her 18th birthday and he was coming in to land, I believe.

"On behalf of this community I want to extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Mr Hynes said Mr McConnell could regularly be spotted flying.

Mr McConnell's body was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny city.

A post-mortem examination will take place at University Hospital, Waterford.

Gardai from Thomastown and Kilkenny city along with fire units and several ambulances remained at the crash scene for several hours last Friday night.

Officers spoke to many of the party guests at the house.

A local woman who knew Mr McConnell said: "He was a very respected man who was known around the county for his skills as a builder, who worked a lot with stone.

"He was very talented and so many people will be so shocked over what has happened, and upset for his family.

"To witness a crash like that at a birthday party is absolutely horrific."

Local Fianna Fail councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said: "The area is shocked and stunned at this tragedy. He was very highly regarded.

"The community is saddened at this terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family".

