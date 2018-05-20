Picture: Charred remains of car which burst into flames on M50 motorway
Dramatic photos from Dublin Fire Brigade show a car that burst into flames on the M50 on Saturday morning.
A DFB spokesperson told Independent.ie that the incident occurred shortly after 11am at junction 5 northbound at Finglas.
Firefighters from Finglas fire station arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze.
Meanwhile, Gardaí closed motorway lanes and set up necessary diversions.
It is unclear at this time what caused the vehicle to catch ablaze.
Photos of the wreckage show the melted and charred inside of the front of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
The car was removed from the M50 within the hour and all lanes have since re-opened.
Online Editors