Picture: Charred remains of car which burst into flames on M50 motorway

A DFB spokesperson told Independent.ie that the incident occurred shortly after 11am at junction 5 northbound at Finglas.

Meanwhile, Gardaí closed motorway lanes and set up necessary diversions.

Firefighters from Finglas fire station arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

It is unclear at this time what caused the vehicle to catch ablaze.

Photos of the wreckage show the melted and charred inside of the front of the vehicle.