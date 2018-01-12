PIC: Sean Spicer enjoyed a pint in a well-known Dublin pub last night

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer enjoyed a pint in a well-known Dublin city centre pub ahead of his appearance on The Late Late Show tonight.

Spicer posted a picture to Instagram last night of a pint of Guinness with the caption 'Welcome back to Ireland'.

The picture was tagged as being posted from Doheny and Nesbitts, the pub on Baggot Street popular with politicians from just around the corner at Government Buildings. Welcome back to Ireland A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Jan 11, 2018 at 10:26am PST Spicer also posted a picture of Government Buildings on Merrion Square to his Instagram account.

Taoiseach office A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Jan 11, 2018 at 10:25am PST Spicer spent a tumultuous six months in the role of Press Secretary in the early days of Donald Trump's controversial presidency before resigning in July. On tonight's Late Late Show it is expceted he will be quizzed by Ryan Tubridy on what it was like to be at the centre of a global media storm after he first faced the press in the White House.

Read more: 9 questions we want Ryan Tubridy to ask Sean Spicer on The Late Late Show In light of the recent publication of Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' about Trump and the revelations therein, Spicer, who still supports Trump, is also set to give his take on the book.

Online Editors