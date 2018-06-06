'Phenomenal actor, beloved friend' - tributes paid to Irish actor Stephen Swift, who has died age 44

Tributes have been paid following the death of "beloved" Irish actor Stephen Swift.

Stephen (44) passed away yesterday and has been remembered fondly this evening by stars such as comedian David O'Doherty, actress Aoibhin Garrihy and leaders in the Irish theatre industry.

He had roles in TV hits such as Games of Thrones, The Tudors, Fair City and The Clinic, he was also well-known for his extensive theatre work. The Dubliner is survived by his wife Dolores, their two young sons, his parents, brothers, sister and extended family and friends.

Comedian David O'Doherty said in a touching Twitter post: "Lost one of my best pals yesterday - Stephen Swift. "A friend, collaborator and sidekick. Always with me. Huge love to his family and friends."

Aoibhin Garrihy also shared pictures from her time working with Swift on a stage production of Pride and Prejudice. She said: "I had the absolute pleasure & honour of playing Jane Bennet to Stephen’s Mr Bingley @GateTheatreDub & a gentler soul on and off the stage you could not meet.

"Stephen, you were a true gent and will be forever remembered for your kindness,sense of fun & sheer warmth."

A tribute on the Abbey Theatre's official twitter account read: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Stephen Swift – phenomenal actor, beloved friend and respected colleague." While the Gate Theatre called Swift "a much loved figure who will be dearly missed."

His funeral service is due to take place at 11am on Saturday morning at Christ Church on the Park Road in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

