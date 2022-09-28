Phased introduction of publicly-funded IVF financial support won’t start until September next year

The phased introduction of publicly-funded IVF financial support for people having fertility treatment will not start until September next year, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

He said the criteria for eligibility and the number who will initially benefit has yet to be worked out.

The measure – with €10m funding next year - was among the measures announced in the Budget yesterday.

It will begin in a limited way with support for women using private fertility clinics initially although he said the aim is to set up the service in public facilities.

“I recognise how desperate many couples are for details but the criteria for eligibility has yet to be worked out ,” he said. It will cost €30m in a full year.

Mr Donnelly who was announcing details of the record of €23.4bn for health services next year also confirmed that he is seeking legal advice on whether free contraception can be extended to sixteen year olds.

The Budget allows for free contraception from next year to sixteen to thirty year old women. It was recently rolled out to 17 to 25 year olds.

He said today seventeen years is the age of consent and he is still awaiting legal advice on extending it to sixteen year olds.

However, he pointed out that a sixteen year old currently can have a termination and he believed free contraception should extend to this age group also.

In another measure he confirmed that €1m has been set aside to provide the drug Cariban to pregnant women for severe morning sickness.

He said it will have to be prescribed by an obstetrician, and further details of how the scheme will operate should be available before the end of the year.

He said the health budget includes significant cost-of-living measures to ease the financial burden and improve and facilitate affordability, accessibility and quality in all areas of healthcare .

He said Budget 2023 will increase the eligibility of people for GP visit cards.

The scheme will be expanded to cover all children aged six and seven by the end of 2022 and, from 1 April 2023, eligibility will further be extended to people who earn the median household income of €46,000 or less.

“This means that almost half of the population will have access to free GP care. It is envisaged that these measures will be supported by a significant package of additional capacity supports to GP practices.”

“Half a million additional people will be eligible to access free GP care. This is a game changer for our health service. Ensuring that more people can afford to visit their GP gives access to healthcare in the right place - one of the central commitments in the Programme for Government. It also removes the burden on people who may defer GP visits because they simply cannot afford it. “

Asked about GP concerns that they will not be able to cope with extra demand he said that extensive direct payments and practice supports would be put in place for GPs before it comes into force.

Meanwhile, he said the abolition of the €80 a day inpatient charge, costing up to €800 a year, will be of “particular benefit to those individuals who are hospitalised more frequently but who do not hold a medical card. I am delighted that the additional financial burden these charges represent is being removed.

“I am very pleased to note that Section 39 organisations, nursing Homes and hospices will be eligible to receive once off additional support this winter from the once off Health sector fund of €100m which Minister McGrath announced yesterday in Budget 2023.

“This fund is being allocated by Government to provide specific winter support to these organisations who provide such essential health services in the context of the significant challenges which they are facing currently.

Minister of State Mary Butler said: “My priority as Minister has been to ensure that the significant work and investment in mental health and older people over the last few years is continued.

“As such, I am delighted to have secured an overall funding increase for 2023 of almost €150m. In addition to this additional core funding, I am also anticipating significant support to hospices, nursing homes and S39 providers in the mental health and older persons areas from the €100m once off Health sector fund noted above by Minister Donnelly.

"This investment will help these essential services in what will undoubtedly be a challenging period.

“I am announcing additional investment of almost €12m for new measures in services and social care for older persons, supporting the objectives of the Dementia Strategy. This investment ensures that the Healthy Age Friendly Homes initiative will be rolled out nationally, and the Meals on Wheels service will be expanded at a time when the most vulnerable in our communities need these services most.

“I am also announcing an overall increase of €72.8m which includes additional funding of €14m for new measures within our mental health services. This will facilitate the continued implementation of Sharing the Vision, enhancing early interventions and improving access to person-centred mental health services.”

Minister Feighan added:: “We are all aware of the impact of rising costs and the associated stress on our health and wellbeing. The role of Healthy Ireland in promoting and protecting good physical and mental health and wellbeing will be more important than ever this Winter. I am pleased to announce an additional €15m in funding for Healthy Ireland and social inclusion measures in Budget 2023. This includes an allocation of €1.3m for new measures including social prescribing, a vital support for mental health and social connectedness.

Minister of State for disability Anne Rabbitte said: “As Ireland and the health service continues to manage the challenges arising from ongoing international events, the Covid-19 pandemic and rising costs in particular, the investment we are announcing in Budget 2023 will support people who are living with disabilities in one of the areas they need it most – financially.

“I am delighted to announce an overall increase of €177m in funding for Disabilities. This includes €29.5m to build long-term capacity for Specialist Disability Services and other Disability initiatives, future-proofing our health service for people living with disabilities. In addition to the increased core funding I have secured for 2023, I also anticipate that there will be significant support to S39 providers in the disability sector from the €100m once off Health sector fund Minister Donnelly has mentioned above.”

“This additional funding will help build capacity in priority areas, progressing implementation of actions in the Disability Capacity Review to 2032. This will include additional residential service capacity, and additional day service places to ensure that places are available for all of the 2023 school-leavers who require it.”